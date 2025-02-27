Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball: Tobacco Road Recruit Posts Eye-Popping Playoff Stat

There's a reason the Duke basketball staff and its nearby ACC counterparts have eyes on Jordan Page.

Nearby five-star prep Jordan Page was in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 1 to watch the Blue Devils demolish their archrival UNC Tar Heels. And the Duke basketball recruiting team has long had eyes on the 6-foot-5, 190-pound lefty, a sophomore for the Broughton High School (N.C.) Capitals in Raleigh.

Perhaps interest out of Durham ramps up another notch in light of Page's sizzle for the Capitals (15-11) on Tuesday night, albeit in a 81-77 double overtime road loss to the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders (17-10) in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A playoffs.

Still over two months away from his 16th birthday, Page totaled a career-high 43 points versus the Crusaders, shooting 16-for-25 from the field and 9-for-15 at the line. He also delivered seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal in the season-ending defeat.

Page stacks up at No. 15 overall, No. 1 among shooting guards, and No. 2 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.

Meanwhile, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have handed out three offers in the 2026 cycle. But the 2027 Blue Devil wishlist remains blank.

