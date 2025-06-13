Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball: Two ACC Foes Welcome Top-Shelf Transfer Hauls

The 2025-26 Duke basketball team will battle a pair of the nation's premier portal classes just in ACC action alone.

ESPN's Jeff Borzello released the site's first 2025 transfer class rankings this week. Of course, the Duke basketball collection doesn't appear on the list due to the fact that the Blue Devils didn't require many replacements via the portal, losing zero scholarship players to it this go-round.

But Jon Scheyer and his fourth Duke basketball squad figure to have daunting tests against at least two ACC opponents' transfer newcomers.

Borzello stacks up Louisville's three-deep cast of Ryan Conwell, Adrian Wooley, and Isaac McKneely at No. 4 in the country, noting that two of them are likely to be starters in the Cardinal backcourt.

At No. 13 in Borzello's eyes is NC State, now under the command of Will Wade. The Wolfpack welcomes eight transfers to Raleigh, mostly four-stars but featuring one of this year's top transfer talents in former Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams.

Duke basketball faces Louisville both home and away in ACC play next season. The Blue Devils and Wolfpack are set to square off only once in the regular season, this time in NC State's Lenovo Center.

