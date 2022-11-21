Skip to main content

Duke basketball: Voters punish Blue Devils for loss to Kansas

The Duke basketball team saw its national ranking drop a bit this go-round.
Duke basketball began the season at No. 7 in the AP Top 25. And the Blue Devils remained in that spot last Monday after going 2-0 via blowout wins at home over Jacksonville and USC Upstate to tip off the Jon Scheyer era on a positive note.

But Duke experienced its first loss under Scheyer last week, falling short of the defending national champion and then-No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks, 69-64, at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Tuesday before bouncing back with a lopsided 92-58 victory in Durham over the unranked Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Friday.

As a result, the freshman-laden Duke basketball squad fell to No. 8 on Monday. Kansas, now 4-0, jumped to No. 3.

Once again, only two other ACC teams appear in the AP poll. The UNC Tar Heels (4-0, 0-0 ACC) remain at No. 1, and the Virginia Cavaliers (4-0, 0-0 ACC) skyrocketed from No. 16 to No. 5 following statement wins last week over two ranked opponents, the then-No. 5 Baylor Bears and then-No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0 ACC) host the unranked Bellarmine Knights (2-2, 0-0 ASUN) at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday before hitting the road for the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore., beginning with their matchup against the unranked Oregon State Beavers (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) at 3 p.m. ET Thursday.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

