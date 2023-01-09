The Duke basketball program has seen better weeks.

On Wednesday night, the then-No. 16 Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) fell 84-60 at the unranked NC State Wolfpack (13-4, 3-3 ACC). Then they narrowly escaped defeat at the unranked Boston College Eagles (8-8, 2-3 ACC), needing a pair of clutch free throws from freshman forward Kyle Filipowski to secure a 65-64 win.

It would have made sense if the Blue Devils were now unranked for the first time since the school's disappointing 2020-21 campaign. However, the voters cut them a bit of slack, dropping them only eight spots to No. 24 in Monday's AP Top 25 poll.

Once again, only three ACC teams appear in the poll; but once again, none are in the top 10. The other two from the conference are the Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 3-2 ACC) at No. 13 and the Miami Hurricanes (13-2, 4-1 ACC) at No. 16.

This week, head coach Jon Scheyer's first Duke basketball team will face stiffer competition.

The Blue Devils host Duke basketball alum Jeff Capel's Pitt Panthers (11-5, 4-1 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACCN) before hitting the road to play the Clemson Tigers (13-3, 5-0 ACC), the only remaining undefeated team in ACC play, at 5 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN).

