DukeMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Undermanned Duke Loses at Clemson

ShawnKrest

Three days after their biggest win in program history, the Clemson Tigers upset No. 3 Duke at Littlejohn Coliseum, 79-72. The win snapped Duke’s nine-game winning streak and handed the Blue Devils their first ACC loss of the season.

Clemson was coming off its first win in Chapel Hill in the history of the series, beating the Tar Heels in overtime on Saturday to snap an 0-59 streak. There was no letdown on Tuesday, however, as the Tigers shot 58 percent in the first half, 56 percent in the second.

Duke had no answer for defending ACC co-Player of the Week Aamir Simms, who hit 10 of 15 shots for 25 points. He added nine rebounds and three assists. Duke also had no answer for Clemson on the drive, as the Tigers continually beat perimeter defenders to get shots at the hoop or kick for open threes. The Tigers were 5-of-9 from three in the first half, 8 of 19 for the game.

The usually deep, versatile Blue Devils were down to an eight-man rotation, as Wendell Moore (broken hand) missed his third straight game and Joey Baker (sprained ankle) his first. Alex O’Connell struggled, hitting just two of six shots and turning the ball over twice. Matthew Hurt also struggled, managing just two points in 16 minutes.

Duke was led by Vernon Carey, who had 20 points and seven rebounds. Tre Jones had 17 points , five rebounds and four assists. Cassius Stanley battled foul trouble to add 14.

The Blue Devils appeared to be fatigued, leaving several shots short, including a pair of Jordan Goldwire layups on fast breaks, one of them just before the halftime buzzer. The Blue Devils also gave up 15 turnovers.

Duke next faces Louisville in a battle for the top spot in the ACC over the weekend.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke at Clemson: Gameday Open Thread

Duke travels to Littlejohn to face Clemson in its sixth ACC game. We have updates and analysis all game long. Check in here.

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker Out For Clemson Game With Ankle Sprain

Duke, already without Wendell Moore Jr., lost another contributor for the road game against Clemson on Tuesday, after Joey Baker sprained his ankle in practice this week. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones Wins ACC Player of the Week

Tre Jones won the ACC Player of the Week award for the second time this season. Vernon Carey has also won the honor this year, giving Duke multiple winners for the 33rd time in the award's 51-year history. Jones is the 32nd Blue Devil to win it multiple times in a season. Read more

ShawnKrest

Three Blue Devils Advance to NFC Championship Game

Laken Tomlinson and Daniel Helm of the 49ers will meet Lucas Patrick of the Packers in the NFC Championship game, guaranteeing Duke at least one former player in the Super Bowl. Read more for a look at Duke's history with the big game.

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley: "It's Good to Score"

Cassius Stanley had 16 points in Duke's win over Wake Forest. He said that even though everyone likes to score, the Blue Devils are willing to share the ball. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: I Just Take What Defense Gives Me

Tre Jones was the scoring hero against Wake Forest, with 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting. That's because the Deacs were sagging in to double and triple team center Vernon Carey. Read more

ShawnKrest

Danny Manning: Wake Needed "More of Everything" Against Duke

Wake Forest held Vernon Carey to single digits in points and rebounds, but he still had an impact on the game. Coach Danny Manning said their attention to Carey allowed Duke's shooters to be open from three. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K: Tre Jones Best in Country at Passing Ahead

Coach Mike Krzyzewski said point guard Tre Jones was "spectacular" in the win over Wake Forest. Coach K said Jones is the best in the country at passing ahead and throwing the deep ball. Read more

ShawnKrest

Jack White on Australian Wildfires: I Just Feel a Bit Helpless

Jack White is from Australia, and the wildfires are currently about an hour from his hometown, which isn't far, especially for someone half a world away. Read more and watch

ShawnKrest

Danny Manning: Duke Jumped on Us Early

Duke made its first four shots and grabbed the first seven rebounds of the game to build an early lead, and Wake Forest never recovered. Watch Wake coach Danny Manning discuss the loss.

ShawnKrest