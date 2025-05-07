Ex-Duke Basketball Player Commits to Another Big Ten Program
Just last week, it looked as though former Duke basketball freshman forward Sean Stewart would end up either at Georgetown or back at Ohio State following his sophomore campaign with the Buckeyes. But portal recruitments have been known to change in an instant, and that appears to have been the case with the 6-foot-9, 227-pound Florida native.
On Wednesday afternoon, On3's Joe Tipton reported that Stewart is now heading to the West Coast but staying put in the Big Ten by committing to the Oregon Ducks.
Oregon finished 25-10 overall last go-round, marking the Ducks' 15th straight season with at least 20 wins under Dana Altman.
As for Stewart, a former McDonald's All American who arrived in Durham as a five-star prospect ranking No. 17 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, he was a full-time Ohio State starter last season after seeing limited action off the bench as a Blue Devil. He averaged 5.7 points and 5.8 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game for the Buckeyes.
Sean Stewart, one of seven outbound Duke basketball transfers last year, now has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
