Ex-Duke Basketball Player Erupts Versus Crimson Tide
Mark Mitchell, initially a member of Jon Scheyer's first recruiting class as Duke basketball head coach, dropped a career-high 31 points to lead the No. 15-ranked Missouri Tigers (20-6, 9-4 SEC) to a 110-98 home win over the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (21-5, 10-3 SEC) on Wednesday night.
The 6-foot-8 junior forward from Kansas shot 11-for-15 from the field, 1-for-3 beyond the arc, and 8-for-12 at the charity stripe in his 32 minutes on the floor against the Crimson Tide. He added three rebounds and three assists.
Mitchell's effort came one week after he delivered 25 points in an 82-58 home win over the Oklahoma Sooners.
Through the former five-star prep's 26 appearances as a full-time starter in his first year with the Tigers, Mitchell is averaging 13.6 points, two points higher than his Duke basketball sophomore campaign last season, along with 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.
He is one of seven 2023-24 Blue Devils who transferred out of Durham last year.
