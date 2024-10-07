Former Duke Basketball Giant Assesses 2024-25 Blue Devils
Charlotte Hornets teammates and former Duke basketball players Mark Williams, Seth Curry, and Harry Giles were recently back on campus for Hornets training camp in the Coach K Center practice facility adjacent to Cameron Indoor Stadium.
All three NBA Blue Devils stopped by the Brotherhood Podcast with host Caleb Foster, now gearing up for his sophomore campaign after seeing his promising freshman season get cut short due to a right ankle injury in late February.
Of course, the Duke basketball social media team shared a few clips from their chats with Foster. One such soundbite features the 7-foot, 240-pound Williams, who emerged as a sophomore sensation to help power the 2021-22 Blue Devils to a Final Four in Mike Krzyzewski's final season before hearing his name No. 15 overall at the 2022 NBA Draft, offering his assessment of Jon Scheyer's third squad after checking out a couple of practices last week:
"Y'all got a chance to be real special," the 22-year-old Williams, looking to build on his productive yet injury-dampened two seasons in the league, noted to Foster. "I feel like y'all are a tall team, like big dudes all across the board — you know, one through five, everybody [has] size.
"Obviously, you've got veteran leadership, getting transfers in. Obviously, the freshman class is crazy. You coming back, you've seen it. So, I think just having the chance, I think y'all can really be great...
"Those early games, I think just set the tone early, just be a dog on both sides of the ball, I think is just really important."
The big-time November matchups awaiting the Blue Devils come against Kentucky, Arizona, and Kansas, all within a two-week span, not to mention the Duke basketball home bout versus Auburn as part of the ACC-SEC Challenge in early December.
