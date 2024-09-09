Former Duke Basketball Guard Claims He Wanted to Remain in Durham
In late April, after spending four years as a starter in the Duke basketball backcourt, Jeremy Roach announced his commitment to Baylor head coach Scott Drew and his crew for his graduate season in college.
ALSO READ: Duke Recruiters Ready to Host Latest UNC Visitor
As Roach recently suggested to The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman, he hoped to become a fifth-year Blue Devil for Jon Scheyer's third year at the helm, but "stuff didn't meet up" between himself and the school.
"It was kind of like a mutual thing," Roach explained. "I mean, [Scheyer] already kind of knew what I was kind of expecting. Personally, I wanted to stay. I wanted to stay. But, just like, stuff didn't meet up. And it was just my time to go."
It sounds like the 22-year-old Roach was determined to return to his natural position as a floor general after embracing the role of shooting guard alongside point guard Tyrese Proctor for the 2023-24 Blue Devils.
"I'm gonna let the whole world know right now," Roach noted, "I'm not a two. I'm not a three. I'm not a scoring guard. I'm a point guard. Cut all the two-guard [talk]. That's just what I had to do at Duke. Right now, I'm a point guard, and it's great to get back to what I do...
"I feel more comfortable just getting back to myself. There's nothing like it."
Proctor and sophomore guard Caleb Foster are the only two returning scholarship talents on the 2024-25 Duke basketball roster.
The 6-foot-2 Jeremy Roach, a former five-star recruit out of Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.), averaged a career-high 14.0 points per game last season while shooting a personal-best 42.9 percent beyond the arc. He secured 2023-24 All-ACC Third Team honors.