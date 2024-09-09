Blue Devil Country

Former Duke Basketball Guard Claims He Wanted to Remain in Durham

Jeremy Roach transferred out of the Duke basketball program following a senior campaign spent mostly at the two-spot.

In late April, after spending four years as a starter in the Duke basketball backcourt, Jeremy Roach announced his commitment to Baylor head coach Scott Drew and his crew for his graduate season in college.

As Roach recently suggested to The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman, he hoped to become a fifth-year Blue Devil for Jon Scheyer's third year at the helm, but "stuff didn't meet up" between himself and the school.

"It was kind of like a mutual thing," Roach explained. "I mean, [Scheyer] already kind of knew what I was kind of expecting. Personally, I wanted to stay. I wanted to stay. But, just like, stuff didn't meet up. And it was just my time to go."

It sounds like the 22-year-old Roach was determined to return to his natural position as a floor general after embracing the role of shooting guard alongside point guard Tyrese Proctor for the 2023-24 Blue Devils.

"I'm gonna let the whole world know right now," Roach noted, "I'm not a two. I'm not a three. I'm not a scoring guard. I'm a point guard. Cut all the two-guard [talk]. That's just what I had to do at Duke. Right now, I'm a point guard, and it's great to get back to what I do...

"I feel more comfortable just getting back to myself. There's nothing like it."

Proctor and sophomore guard Caleb Foster are the only two returning scholarship talents on the 2024-25 Duke basketball roster.

The 6-foot-2 Jeremy Roach, a former five-star recruit out of Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.), averaged a career-high 14.0 points per game last season while shooting a personal-best 42.9 percent beyond the arc. He secured 2023-24 All-ACC Third Team honors.

