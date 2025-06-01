Former Duke Basketball Sharpshooter Builds 'Luke K Court'
Luke Kennard's home-built practice floor, his tribute to the Duke basketball program, isn't an exact replica of the famed "Coach K Court" in Cameron Indoor Stadium. No, it's more of a close imitation, highlighted by a personal twist to make it his own as "Luke K Court."
Either way, in advertising the former two-year Blue Devil guard's seemingly completed project, the Duke basketball social media account gave its seal of approval this past week by posting, "This court got Hall of Fame vibes already":
A former 2017 lottery pick after earning All-ACC First Team and ACC Tournament MVP honors as a sophomore in Durham, Luke Kennard is now set to become an NBA free agent this summer.
Across 65 outings last season, his third campaign with the Memphis Grizzlies and eighth overall as a pro, the 28-year-old Ohio native and former five-star recruit averaged 8.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 22.6 minutes per game. Kennard shot 43.3 percent from three, marking his fifth straight season with one of the league's top-10 marks beyond the arc.
