Full Inventory of Former Duke Basketball Players Currently in NBA

Keeping track of Duke basketball products' NBA whereabouts is no easy task.

There are currently 25 former Duke basketball players on an NBA roster.

The following directory lists those NBA Blue Devils in order of career regular season points in the league. It will update whenever there are additions, subtractions, or movements among Duke basketball talents resulting from free agency, trades, retirements, and so on.

Duke Basketball Players in the NBA:

1. Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving - 17,199 points

2. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum - 11,852 points

3. New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram - 9,256 points

4. Phoenix Suns center Mason Plumlee - 6,585 points

5. Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett - 6,070 points

6. Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry - 5,032 points

7. Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. - 4,874 points

8. New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson - 4,452 points

9. Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones - 4,420 points

10. Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. - 3,947 points

11. Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard - 3,941 points

12. Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen - 3,570 points

13. Washington Wizards center Marvin Bagley III - 3,343 points

14. Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero - 3,241 points

15. San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones - 2,153 points

16. Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish - 2,046 points

17. Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson - 1,343 points

18. Houston Rockets forward AJ Griffin - 687 points

19. Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams - 629 points

20. Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II - 483 points

21. Detroit Pistons guard Wendell Moore Jr. - 60 points

22. Brooklyn Nets forward Dariq Whitehead - 3 points

23. Chicago Bulls guard DJ Steward (two-way contract) - 0 points

24. Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain - rookie

25. Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski - rookie

