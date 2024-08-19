Full Inventory of Former Duke Basketball Players Currently in NBA
There are currently 25 former Duke basketball players on an NBA roster.
The following directory lists those NBA Blue Devils in order of career regular season points in the league. It will update whenever there are additions, subtractions, or movements among Duke basketball talents resulting from free agency, trades, retirements, and so on.
Duke Basketball Players in the NBA:
1. Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving - 17,199 points
2. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum - 11,852 points
3. New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram - 9,256 points
4. Phoenix Suns center Mason Plumlee - 6,585 points
5. Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett - 6,070 points
6. Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry - 5,032 points
7. Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. - 4,874 points
8. New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson - 4,452 points
9. Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones - 4,420 points
10. Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. - 3,947 points
11. Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard - 3,941 points
12. Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen - 3,570 points
13. Washington Wizards center Marvin Bagley III - 3,343 points
14. Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero - 3,241 points
15. San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones - 2,153 points
16. Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish - 2,046 points
17. Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson - 1,343 points
18. Houston Rockets forward AJ Griffin - 687 points
19. Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams - 629 points
20. Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II - 483 points
21. Detroit Pistons guard Wendell Moore Jr. - 60 points
22. Brooklyn Nets forward Dariq Whitehead - 3 points
23. Chicago Bulls guard DJ Steward (two-way contract) - 0 points
24. Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain - rookie
25. Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski - rookie
