Joey Baker Undergoes Hip Surgery, to Return

Duke senior men's basketball forward Joey Baker underwent surgery last week to repair a left hip injury.

The surgical procedure was performed by Dr. Chad Mather.

The Fayetteville, N.C., native was a co-captain for the Blue Devils in 2021-22, helping lead the team to 32 wins, an ACC regular season championship and a Final Four appearance. Baker has played in 88 career games, shooting 41 percent from three-point range this season and 38 percent for his career.

Baker will begin rehabilitation and intends on playing for the Blue Devils in the 2022-23 season, which would be his additional year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school did not release specifics on Baker's hip injury. The senior did not play in Duke's last four NCAA games this season.

Baker's return will help provide veteran leadership for a Duke team that is losing at least one underclassman, as Mark Williams announced his plans to depart for the NBA. The Blue Devils still hold out hope that some of their starters from this season return, with Wendell Moore Jr., Trevor Keels and Joey Roach all reportedly considering a return to school for the 2022-23 season. Freshmen Paolo Banchero and A.J. Griffin are likely to announce plans to forgo their eligibility and enter the NBA Draft soon as both are expected to be chosen early in the first round.