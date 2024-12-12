Blue Devil Country

John Calipari Pops By for Heralded Duke Basketball Target Nate Ament

Several programs are in hot pursuit of the potential Duke basketball recruiting prize.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball recruiting target Nate Ament (far right)
Duke basketball recruiting target Nate Ament (far right)
Highland School (Va.) forward Nate Ament hasn't named finalists in his loaded recruitment. However, he's hinted at contenders via his visit slate, which includes another trip to Durham for the Duke basketball squad's home game against archrival UNC on Feb. 1.

Ament, No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has already checked out Texas, Tennessee, Louisville, and Notre Dame, not to mention a couple of previous visits with Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils. He also plans to tour Kentucky, Kansas State, and Arkansas.

Speaking of Arkansas, first-year Razorbacks head coach and former Kentucky leader John Calipari was at Highland School to check in on Ament on Wednesday afternoon, On3's Joe Tipton reported.

"You know, he's sent more players to the league than anybody," Ament told On3 about John Calipari, "and he's an NBA coach in college. So, that's very enticing."

The Nate Ament sweepstakes is sure to heat up in the coming months, as he's the highest-ranked undecided prospect in the cycle and plans to wait until the spring before announcing his college choice.

"Nate Ament has a basketball player’s frame," On3's Jamie Shaw recently noted about the 6-foot-9, 185-pounder. "While thin, he has good length and excellent positional size. It is that positional size that allows for his versatility on the floor. Ament is comfortable on the ball at each level. In fact, his passing and processing might be his most intriguing attribute on the court...He has a unique game that enhances the level of those around him."

Duke basketball currently boasts four five-star 2025 signees, comprising the top-ranked class.

