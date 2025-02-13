Rookie Big Man Khaman Maluach Ends One Duke Basketball Drought
Entering Wednesday night's wire-to-wire 78-57 home win over the Cal Golden Bears (12-13, 5-9 ACC) — Jon Scheyer's 75th victory as Duke basketball head coach — the No. 3-ranked Duke Blue Devils (21-3, 13-1 ACC) enjoyed nine double-doubles between rookies Khaman Maluach and Cooper Flagg.
But no Blue Devils had posted a double-double of any variety since the 7-foot-2, 250-pound Maluach recorded 12 points and 15 boards in Duke's home win over Miami on Jan. 14.
Maluach flushed that four-week drought with a statement bounceback performance after having fouled out with only three points in Saturday night's 77-71 loss at now-No. 23 Clemson, where he watched from the bench as the Blue Devils' 16-game winning streak came to an end.
Against the Golden Bears, the South Sudan native tallied 10 points and 12 rebounds in 22 minutes on the floor. The effort marked Maluach's fourth double-double as a Blue Devil, just two shy of Flagg's count for the most on the team. He shot 4-for-8 from the field, adding three assists and one block.
"Our guards need to help him," Scheyer said in his postgame press conference about the importance of Maluach's production. "I need to help him. But his impact is always going to be more than just scoring. I thought his aggressiveness and the way he played tonight is what we need from him."
The projected 2025 NBA Draft lottery pick even knocked down his second three as a Blue Devil, finishing 1-for-2 beyond the arc versus Cal to improve to 2-for-9 from downtown on the season.
"I felt confident," Maluach noted in the locker room regarding his momentum-boosting splash from the wing in the first half, "just like every other shot I take all the time. I expect every shot to go in. I felt confident. And it felt great too."
Duke basketball, now 45-3 in Cameron Indoor Stadium under Scheyer's command, next hosts the Stanford Cardinal (16-9, 8-6 ACC) at 4 p.m. ET Saturday (ABC).
