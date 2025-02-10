Late-Season Report Card: Duke Basketball Freshman Cooper Flagg
Duke basketball rookie forward/guard Cooper Flagg leads the Blue Devils (20-3, 12-1 ACC).
Across 23 outings as a Duke sensation, Flagg is averaging 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.3 blocks, and 2.6 turnovers in 32.1 minutes per game. The 6-foot-9, 205-pound Maine native is shooting 47.9 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from three, and 80.3 percent at the line.
He arrived in Durham as a five-star prospect and McDonald's All American out of prep powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla.), ranking No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite. And Flagg has somehow managed to exceed expectations, maintaining his reign atop most 2025 mock drafts.
Outside of costly tumbles in the closing seconds of Duke's only three losses — versus Kansas and Kentucky on neutral courts in November before falling at Clemson on Saturday night — Cooper Flagg's all-around brilliance, particularly in fueling crucial Blue Devil runs, has been unmistakable.
So, the only deduction from Flagg's 23-game grade is 0.5 points apiece for the three losses.
Late-Season Duke Basketball Player Grade for Cooper Flagg: 98.5 (A+)
With eight games remaining in the regular season and seven to go on their ACC slate, Cooper Flagg and the rest of Jon Scheyer's third batch of Blue Devils next face the visiting Cal Golden Bears (12-12, 5-8 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACC Network).
