BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

March Rewind: Coach K Makes First Final Four

ShawnKrest

What's March without Duke Tournament basketball? With this year's ACC and NCAA Tournaments cancelled, we'll go back in time to look at the top Blue Devils postseason games from each date in March and early April. Special thanks to SportsReference.com for boxscores and the Duke Library for the newspaper archive.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski made his first Final Four when Duke beat Navy, 71-50, in East Rutherford to win the 1986 East Regional.

The game began Coach K’s long relationship with David Robinson. The Admiral was the star of the Navy team and scored 23 points on 10-of-17 shooting, with 10 rebounds and three steals. Krzyzewski and Robinson would later be teamed up on the 1992 Dream Team, where Coach K was an assistant coach and Robinson split time in the paint with Patrick Ewing. Robinson’s son, Justin, was a senior on this year’s Duke team.

Future Georgia Tech basketball coach Brian Gregory was also on the Navy team, going scoreless in two minutes.

Despite Robinson’s heroics inside, Duke outrebounded the Middies, 45-26, led by Jay Bilas, who had 10. Mark Alarie had eight and Johnny Dawkins seven to go with his 28 points.

“We’ve never been outrebounded like that,” Robinson said.

In other March 23 action:

Duke was eliminated in the 2006 Sweet 16 by LSU, 62-54, in Atlanta. JJ Redick closed his career with a nightmare game, shooting 3-of-18 for 11 points. The last basket of Redick’s career gave Duke a 52-51 lead with three and a half minutes to play. LSU outscored Duke 11-2 the rest of the way.

Duke advanced to the 2018 Midwest Regional final with a 69-65 win over Syracuse in Omaha. Marvin Bagley III scored 22 points, and Wendell Carter Jr. had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Grayson Allen hit just 3-of-14 from three but dished out eight assists.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Duke Lands Transfer Patrick Tape

Duke reportedly added a forward who would be the second-biggest player on next year's roster, as Columbia graduate transfer Patrick Tape has told several outlets he's committed to the Blue Devils. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Greg Paulus Wins Coaching Rookie of Year Award

Former Blue Devils point guard Greg Paulus was named the winner of the Joe B. Hall Award, given to the top first-year coach in college basketball. Read more

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey, Tre Jones Add Three More Honors

Vernon Carey and Tre Jones were named to two more All-America teams, by the basketball coaches and basketball writers, as well as a top-50 players list. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K to Healthcare Workers: How Can We Help?

Mike Krzyzewski posted a video to healthcare workers asking how he, the athletic department and the community could help support them, from signing autographs to mowing their lawn. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K to Duke Students: I Know It's Crazy Out There

Mike Krzyzewski posted a message to Duke students starting their online work, encouraging them as the coronavirus outbreak interrupted their semester. Watch

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Duke's First Final Four

Duke made its first Final Four in 1963, when the Blue Devils faced Loyola, Ill, who got a bit of an advantage from one of Duke's arch rivals. Read more

ShawnKrest

by

charliemikesmith

March Rewind: Sequel to Laettner Shot Not as Successful as Original

Duke was playing Kentucky for a shot at the Final Four and trailed with seconds left and the length of the floor to go. Haven't we seen this before? Read more

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey Leads Duke in Lunardi's Bracket Simulation

Our daily fantasy bracket roundup: Vernon Carey led Duke past ETSU into the Sweet 16, according to Joe Lunardi's fantasy NCAA Tournament. Plus updates of the NCAA, Duke, ACC and ESPN greatest-ever brackets.

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones a Finalist for National Defensive Player of Year

Tre Jones was named one of four finalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. Duke players have won the award nine times, more than any other school. Read more

ShawnKrest

DJ Steward Wins Player of Year Awards

On the day Duke faced the prospect of life without point guard Tre Jones, an incoming guard won the Illinois high school player of the year award. Read more

ShawnKrest