Skip to main content

Mark Williams Earns Academic All ACC

Duke big man gives Blue Devils at least one honored player for 28th straight year

Duke sophomore Mark Williams has been named to the 2022 All-ACC Academic Men's Basketball Team, the conference announced Tuesday.

This marks the 28th consecutive season Duke has had at least one selection to the All-ACC Academic Team. The Blue Devils now boast 101 all-time All-ACC Academic picks.

Williams receives All-ACC Academic status for the second consecutive season. The ACC Defensive Player of the Year and All-ACC Third Team honoree led the conference and ranked 12th nationally in blocked shots per game (2.82), while his 7.4 rebounds per contest were good for sixth in the league. He also shot .721 (191-of-265) from the field in his sophomore campaign, marking the second-highest percentage in a single season in program history. The Virginia Beach, Va., native was the nation's only player shooting .700+ from the floor and .700+ at the free throw line (minimum 100 field goals).

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one's academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

2021-22 FB Pressers Pre UNC - Bobo
Football

Three Blue Devils Earn Academic Honors

By Shawn Krest9 minutes ago
smith wms
Basketball

Reports: Nolan Smith Leaving Duke for Louisville Staff

By Shawn KrestApr 4, 2022
video4045960353
Basketball

Last and Final Four for Coach K

By Shawn KrestApr 3, 2022
IMG_9157
Basketball

Carolina-Duke Meet in Final Four

By Shawn KrestApr 2, 2022
IMG_9159
Basketball

Duke's Individual Player Prop Over/Unders For the Final Four

By Shawn KrestApr 2, 2022
IMG_9155
Basketball

Noise, Distractions No Problem For Focused Duke

By Shawn KrestApr 1, 2022
video5045960353
Basketball

Coach K, Duke Rise From Ashes of Final Home Loss

By Shawn KrestMar 31, 2022
video1611026065
Basketball

Duke Faces Arkansas For Final Four Berth

By Shawn KrestMar 26, 2022