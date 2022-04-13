Mark Williams Earns Academic All ACC

Duke sophomore Mark Williams has been named to the 2022 All-ACC Academic Men's Basketball Team, the conference announced Tuesday.

This marks the 28th consecutive season Duke has had at least one selection to the All-ACC Academic Team. The Blue Devils now boast 101 all-time All-ACC Academic picks.

Williams receives All-ACC Academic status for the second consecutive season. The ACC Defensive Player of the Year and All-ACC Third Team honoree led the conference and ranked 12th nationally in blocked shots per game (2.82), while his 7.4 rebounds per contest were good for sixth in the league. He also shot .721 (191-of-265) from the field in his sophomore campaign, marking the second-highest percentage in a single season in program history. The Virginia Beach, Va., native was the nation's only player shooting .700+ from the floor and .700+ at the free throw line (minimum 100 field goals).

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one's academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.