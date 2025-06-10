One Duke Basketball One-And-Done 'Connected' to Another
Many people around the NBA are counting down the days to the NBA Draft, where highly-touted prospect and Duke basketball product Cooper Flagg will finally become a professional.
It appears a fellow former Blue Devil and presumptive future teammate of Flagg's, Kyrie Irving, may be one of the people most anticipating his arrival in the league.
The one-year Blue Devil and former No. 1 overall selection had a video message shared online where he spoke about Flagg, who will almost assuredly be selected No. 1 overall and join Irving as a member of the Dallas Mavericks:
"We definitely are connected," Irving said when discussing Flagg in the video shared by the NBA Future Starts Now social media. "He's a Duke Blue Devil, and I know he can deal with the pressure. I'm looking forward to seeing a great season not only from him but a lot of the other young players..."
The 33-year-old will likely be in street clothes for Flagg's eventual professional debut, as Irving recovers from an ACL tear in his left knee that he suffered in March, but should share the court with his fellow one-and-done Blue Devil at some point next season.
