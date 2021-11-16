Paolo Banchero, Savarino Charged in DWI Stop

Two Duke basketball players reportedly face charges following a drunk-driving traffic stop over the weekend.

According to multiple media reports, redshirt sophomore guard Michael Savarino and freshman forward Paolo Banchero were both arrested early Sunday morning. The pair were pulled over near Hillsborough at around 1:00 A.M. early Sunday morning. Savarino, driving, registered a .08 on a breath test.

Savarino, 20, was charged with driving while impaired and driving after consuming under age 21. He was also cited for failure to yield at a stop sign or flashing red light.

Banchero, 19, was charged with aiding and abetting impaired driving. The legal definition of that charge is that he knowingly encouraged someone to drive while impaired.

Banchero is expected to be a top pick in next year’s NBA Draft. He arrived as one of the top freshmen in the nation and has averaged 19.3 ppg in the first three games of the year. Savarino walked on to Duke in 2019 and is the grandson of coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Krzyzewski released a statement to media outlets, saying, “We are reviewing a legal matter involving two members of the men’s basketball team. Any further actions as a result of this situation will ultimately be determined by the Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials.”

Both players were released after being charged. Both have court dates in early December.