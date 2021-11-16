Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Paolo Banchero, Savarino Charged in DWI Stop

    Two Blue Devils face charges after early Sunday morning arrests
    Author:

    Two Duke basketball players reportedly face charges following a drunk-driving traffic stop over the weekend.

    According to multiple media reports, redshirt sophomore guard Michael Savarino and freshman forward Paolo Banchero were both arrested early Sunday morning. The pair were pulled over near Hillsborough at around 1:00 A.M. early Sunday morning. Savarino, driving, registered a .08 on a breath test.

    Savarino, 20, was charged with driving while impaired and driving after consuming under age 21. He was also cited for failure to yield at a stop sign or flashing red light.

    Banchero, 19, was charged with aiding and abetting impaired driving. The legal definition of that charge is that he knowingly encouraged someone to drive while impaired.

    Read More

    Banchero is expected to be a top pick in next year’s NBA Draft. He arrived as one of the top freshmen in the nation and has averaged 19.3 ppg in the first three games of the year. Savarino walked on to Duke in 2019 and is the grandson of coach Mike Krzyzewski.

    Krzyzewski released a statement to media outlets, saying, “We are reviewing a legal matter involving two members of the men’s basketball team. Any further actions as a result of this situation will ultimately be determined by the Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials.”

    Both players were released after being charged. Both have court dates in early December.

    IMG_7132
    Basketball

    Paolo Banchero, Savarino Charged in DWI Stop

    1 minute ago
    IMG_7442
    Basketball

    Duke vs. Army Gameday Live Blog

    Nov 12, 2021
    IMG_7132
    Basketball

    Kentucky vs. Duke: Gameday Live Blog

    Nov 9, 2021
    IMG_6982
    Football

    Georgia Tech at Duke: Gameday Live Blog

    Oct 9, 2021
    USATSI_15288677_168388396_lowres
    Football

    Duke at North Carolina: Gameday Live Blog

    Oct 2, 2021
    IMG_6782
    Football

    Duke-Kansas Gameday Live Blog

    Sep 25, 2021
    cut_on_k-610c150e09ef525a521999fc_Aug_05_2021_16_52_55
    Football

    Duke vs Northwestern: Gameday Live Blog

    Sep 18, 2021
    durant-613be1f174d7d2649c190638_Sep_10_2021_22_58_44
    Football

    Duke vs NC A&T Gameday Live Blog

    Sep 10, 2021