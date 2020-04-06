Patrick Tape Re-Commits to Duke

Rewind the Tape.

One of the more unusual recruiting sagas took another unexpected turn over the weekend, when Columbia graduate transfer Patrick Tape reportedly told Blue Devils coaches that he was committing to Duke.

Again.

Tape, a 6-foot-10, 232-pound power forward from Charlotte, entered the transfer portal after sitting out this past season and will have one year of eligibility. He will be able to play immediately, without sitting out a season. In his most recent year, 2018-19, Tape averaged 11.3 ppg, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks, hitting two thirds of his shots from the field.

Tape (pronounced (Tuh-Pay) initially committed to Duke on March 24. Nine days later, he reconsidered his decision, informing coaches that he was reopening his recruitment.

There were unconfirmed reports that he was concerned about playing time, that he was unhappy with the graduate majors available at Duke and that he was being recruited heavily by Syracuse.

Tape was expected to commit to the Orange at the start of the weekend but put off the announcement to make sure he didn’t decide too quickly this time.

Apparently, that gave Duke coaches time to sell him on his role with next season’s Blue Devils. On Sunday evening, he informed several media outlets that he was recommitting to Duke.

He certainly fills a glaring need with the Blue Devils. Assuming Vernon Carey leaves for the NBA Draft, as expected, Tape will be the second largest player on the roster next season, behind incoming freshman seven footer Mark Williams.

Fellow incoming freshman Henry Coleman, who is 6-foot-8 and sophomore Matthew Hurt at 6-foot-9 would be the next biggest Duke players.