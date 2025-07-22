Blue Devil Country

Premier Duke Basketball Offer Holder: 'Nobody Is Over Anybody'

Longtime Duke basketball recruiting target Brandon McCoy Jr. isn't ready to name favorites just yet.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball recruiting target Brandon McCoy Jr.
Duke basketball recruiting target Brandon McCoy Jr. / Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

As of Tuesday, it's been exactly one year since Duke basketball extended an offer to Brandon McCoy Jr., a 6-foot-5, 185-pound five-star at St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) and the highest-ranked prospect on the 2026 Blue Devil wishlist.

ALSO READ: Duke Guard Darren Harris Puts Eyes on Blue Devil Recruiting Race

And McCoy, who currently checks in at No. 2 overall and No. 1 among combo guards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, toured the Duke campus on an official visit with Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils back in early November. Plus, the high-powered recruiting team in Durham has since officially targeted one of his St. John Bosco teammates in five-star power forward Christian Collins.

So, it sure seems like the Blue Devils are among the frontrunners for McCoy's services.

However, the electrifying talent recently explained to On3's Joe Tipton and other media members that none of his rougly two dozen suitors has separated itself from the rest of the pack just yet.

"Nobody is over anybody right now," McCoy said. "Everybody is just even right now."

Earlier this month, Scheyer sent a trio of his assistants to check out Brandon McCoy Jr. in Nike EYBL grassroots action.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball