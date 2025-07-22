Premier Duke Basketball Offer Holder: 'Nobody Is Over Anybody'
As of Tuesday, it's been exactly one year since Duke basketball extended an offer to Brandon McCoy Jr., a 6-foot-5, 185-pound five-star at St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) and the highest-ranked prospect on the 2026 Blue Devil wishlist.
And McCoy, who currently checks in at No. 2 overall and No. 1 among combo guards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, toured the Duke campus on an official visit with Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils back in early November. Plus, the high-powered recruiting team in Durham has since officially targeted one of his St. John Bosco teammates in five-star power forward Christian Collins.
So, it sure seems like the Blue Devils are among the frontrunners for McCoy's services.
However, the electrifying talent recently explained to On3's Joe Tipton and other media members that none of his rougly two dozen suitors has separated itself from the rest of the pack just yet.
"Nobody is over anybody right now," McCoy said. "Everybody is just even right now."
Earlier this month, Scheyer sent a trio of his assistants to check out Brandon McCoy Jr. in Nike EYBL grassroots action.
