Three Duke Recruits top SIAA All-America First Team

Jon Scheyer’s first recruiting class as Duke head coach features four of the 10 best players in the nation.

On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated All American named 2022 commit Mark Mitchell to the second-team All-American team. (2023 Duke commit Jared McCain also made the second team.)

On Thursday, the SIAA first-team was released, and three of the five spots are class of 2022 Blue Devil signees.

Center Dereck Lively of Westtown School (West Chester, Penn.) Academy made the first team.

SIAA explained the decision, saying, “Why He’s an SI All-American: Lively is the top ranked player in the SI99 and lived up to the hype all season, averaging 14 points, 14 rebounds and 4.5 blocks a game en route to leading the Moose to a state title. In the championship game, Lively posted 11 points and 12 blocks. His senior year dominance was a carryover from a summer where he led Team Final (Penn.) to the prestigious Nike Peach Jam title”

Lively was joined by shooting guard Dariq Whitehead of Montverde (Fla.) Academy.

SIAA said of Whitehead, “Whitehead guided the Eagles to their sixth GEICO Nationals title wearing many hats dominantly and consistently. From playmaker to scorer to defender, Whitehead thrived at the controls for Montverde, averaging 16.5 points, five rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals a game.”

The third Duke signee on the first team is center Kyle Filipowski of Wilbraham (Mass.) and Monson Academy.

SIAA explained, “Why He’s an SI All-American: Filipowski has been one of the most consistent stat sheet fillers all season and has dominated prestigious tournaments consistently. Filipowski averaged 19.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, two steals and 1.4 blocks this season at Wilbraham and Monson. At 6’10”, Filipowski can dominate the game in multiple facets and plays with a competitive edge that is infectious.”