Two Duke Recruits Named SIAA All-American

Duke placed two committed recruits on the SI All American Boys Basketball second team, announced on Wednesday.

The first recruit who made the team was forward Mark Mitchell, of Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.). Mitchell is in the class of 2022 and will be a freshman at Duke next season.

SIAA explained the selection, saying,

“Why He’s an SI All-American: Mitchell’s versatility is his greatest asset; he’s equally capable of dominating on the drive, knocking down perimeter shots or posting up and finishing in the lane. This season, Mitchell averaged 16 points, six rebounds and three assists a game for the Buffaloes, who held down the top spot in the SB Live/SI Power 25 for most of the regular season. Mitchell led all scorers at the McDonald’s All American game with 19 points.”

Joining Mitchell on the team is shooting guard Jared McCain, of Corona (Calif.) Centennial. He’s in the class of 2023

Here’s SIAA’s explanation of his selection:

Why He’s an SI All-American: McCain led the Huskies to a 33-1 record, averaging 16.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and four assists a game. That led to a No. 7 finish in the final SB Live/Sports Illustrated Power 25. His efficient stroke (40.6 percent from the three-point line) is his most potent offensive weapon, but McCain thrives as a playmaker, evident in the precise manner in which he ran the show for the Huskies. McCain also won the prestigious E16 Nike Peach Jam title last summer with Team Why Not (Calif.).