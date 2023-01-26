Skip to main content

How to watch Duke basketball presser ahead of Georgia Tech game

The Duke basketball program may provide one significant update on Thursday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A few days removed from Monday night's 78-75 road loss to the unranked Virginia Tech Hokies, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and two of his players, junior guard Jeremy Roach and graduate center Ryan Young, will address the media in Durham at 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday.

Fans can tune in to the press conference on ACC Network Extra. It will stream live, and a replay should be available on the ESPN app afterward.

Scheyer will likely provide an update on the status of freshman forward Dariq Whitehead, who suffered a left lower-leg injury early in the second half at Virginia Tech. Whitehead didn't reenter the game but returned from the locker room to the bench while using crutches and with an ice pack around his lower leg.

RELATED: Jon Scheyer on Dariq Whitehead's latest injury

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The unranked Blue Devils (14-6, 5-4 ACC) sit No. 9 in the ACC standings and are 1-4 in conference road games this season.

RELATED: NIT becomes a real possibility for Blue Devils

They face another bout on an opponent's home floor when they take on the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-12, 1-9 ACC) at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta at 3 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN).

RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

Rough night for Brandon Ingram in long-awaited return

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

List of Duke's all-time McDonald's All-Americans

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Duke signee Caleb Foster gets snubbed

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

NIT becomes real possibility for Blue Devils

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

Jon Scheyer on Dariq Whitehead's latest injury

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

Dariq Whitehead suffers another injury

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

Duke's starting lineup at Virginia Tech

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

Kyle Filipowski adds to Duke's safe ACC record

By Matt Giles