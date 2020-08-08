BlueDevilCountry
Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Finalists for NBA Awards

ShawnKrest

The NBA announced the finalists for its season-ending awards, and a pair of former Duke Blue Devils are in the running.

First overall draft pick Zion Williamson of New Orleans is one of the three finalists for the league’s Rookie of the Year Award. Williamson is considered one of the most promising up-and-coming stars in recent years, but his rookie year started late due to injury. When the season resumed, his playing time was limited because of missed practice time due to a family emergency.

Still, Williamson is averaging 22.4 ppg with 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists, while hitting 58.8 percent of his shots.

The other finalists include Memphis’ Ja Morant, who has played in 64 games to Williamson’s 23. He is averaging 17.8 ppg, 3.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists. Miami’s Kendrick Nunn is the third finalist. He’s averaging 15.2 ppg, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 66 games.

Morant, who is helping Memphis push for a playoff berth in the NBA Bubble, appears to be pulling away as the season nears its end. He is averaging 19.4 ppg in the Bubble, while Williamson is at 16.8 and Nunn 7.8.

Three former Blue Devils have won NBA Rookie of the Year—Grant Hill, who shared it with Jason Kidd in 1995, Elton Brand, who shared it with Steve Francis in 2000, and Kyrie Irving, who won it outright in 2012.

Williamson’s New Orleans teammate, Brandon Ingram, is one of the three finalists for the NBA Most Improved Player award. Ingram has boosted his scoring from 18.3 last year to 23.9 this season. He’s also averaging one rebound and 1.2 assists more this season while shooting 59 points higher from three. The other finalists include Miami’s Bam Adebayo, who went from 8.9 ppg to 16.1, and Luka Dončić of Dallas, who jumped from 21.2 ppg to 29.0.

A Duke product has never won the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.

Duke's Michael Carter II: Returning to Practice Was "a Breath of Fresh Air"

Duke safety Michael Carter II is a senior on one of the deepest units of the team. He was ready to get his final season started, calling the first day of practice "a breath of fresh air"

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Gets Rested, Brandon Ingram Leads Way for Duke NBA Players

Zion Williamson sat out the second game of a back-to-back, giving JJ Redick a start. Brandon Ingram, Jayson Tatum and Frank Jackson were the leading scorers for Duke's NBA contingent in Friday Bubble action

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: 98 Percent of Our Players Arrived In Shape

Duke coach David Cutcliffe said the first day of practice was the most fun he's had since March. The Blue Devils arrived ready to work--Cutcliffe estimated that 98 percent of them were in shape when they came back

ShawnKrest

Two Blue Devils Opt Out of Season

Backup offensive lineman Jacob Rimmer and long snapper Ben Wyatt will sit out this season for Duke, coach David Cutcliffe announced. Both are opting out of the season due to concern over COVID-19.

ShawnKrest

Big Games for Gary Trent, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram on Thursday

It was a busy Thursday in the Orlando Bubble. Gary Trent Jr. put up 27 points with a career high in threes. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each put up two dozen points, and Quinn Cook got his first start as a Laker

ShawnKrest

Duke Finds Out Its Non-Conference Foe, Schedule Dates

Duke will end its regular season with a home game against Florida State on Dec. 5, its latest regular season game since 1930. The Blue Devils also learned its non-conference opponent and the dates of its 11 games.

ShawnKrest

Quierra Luck

Victor Dimukeje, Chris Rumph II Ranked Among Four Most-Explosive Edge Rushers

Duke's defensive line should be able to pressure quarterbacks this year. Victor Dimukeje and Chris Rumph II were both named among the top four most explosive edge rushers in college football in a preseason analysis.

ShawnKrest

Duke Receives One Vote in Preseason Poll

The preseason college football coaches poll was released on Thursday, and Duke received one vote, the first time the Blue Devils have had someone write their name on a ballot since last year's preseason poll. Duke will play three preseason top 25 teams this year.

ShawnKrest

Career Night for Grayson Allen Leads NBA Blue Devils

Grayson Allen hit a career-high six three-pointers in eight attempts and scored a season-high 20 points, but fellow Duke alum Quin Snyder got the last laugh as his Jazz beat Allen's Grizzlies. Quinn Cook scored his first NBA Bubble points in Wednesday action

ShawnKrest

Chris Rumph Leads Duke's Top NFL Draft Prospects

Sports Illustrated's Draft Scout broke down the top 10 NFL Draft prospects on Duke's roster and gave a scouting report on edge rusher Chris Rumph II, who is likely to be the first Blue Devil selected.

ShawnKrest