Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Finalists for NBA Awards

The NBA announced the finalists for its season-ending awards, and a pair of former Duke Blue Devils are in the running.

First overall draft pick Zion Williamson of New Orleans is one of the three finalists for the league’s Rookie of the Year Award. Williamson is considered one of the most promising up-and-coming stars in recent years, but his rookie year started late due to injury. When the season resumed, his playing time was limited because of missed practice time due to a family emergency.

Still, Williamson is averaging 22.4 ppg with 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists, while hitting 58.8 percent of his shots.

The other finalists include Memphis’ Ja Morant, who has played in 64 games to Williamson’s 23. He is averaging 17.8 ppg, 3.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists. Miami’s Kendrick Nunn is the third finalist. He’s averaging 15.2 ppg, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 66 games.

Morant, who is helping Memphis push for a playoff berth in the NBA Bubble, appears to be pulling away as the season nears its end. He is averaging 19.4 ppg in the Bubble, while Williamson is at 16.8 and Nunn 7.8.

Three former Blue Devils have won NBA Rookie of the Year—Grant Hill, who shared it with Jason Kidd in 1995, Elton Brand, who shared it with Steve Francis in 2000, and Kyrie Irving, who won it outright in 2012.

Williamson’s New Orleans teammate, Brandon Ingram, is one of the three finalists for the NBA Most Improved Player award. Ingram has boosted his scoring from 18.3 last year to 23.9 this season. He’s also averaging one rebound and 1.2 assists more this season while shooting 59 points higher from three. The other finalists include Miami’s Bam Adebayo, who went from 8.9 ppg to 16.1, and Luka Dončić of Dallas, who jumped from 21.2 ppg to 29.0.

A Duke product has never won the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.