Zion Williamson Earns Full Stay, Won't Have to Talk About Benefits

Zion Williamson got a big win in court, after a judge ruled that he won’t have to testify about alleged illegal benefits he and his family received to play at Duke.

Williamson is suing to terminate a contract with marketing agent Gina Ford, claiming that the contract he signed is illegal under North Carolina law. That case is being judicated in North Carolina.

Ford’s attorneys countered by filing suit in Florida. Her case has included a request for admission that asked Williamson to confirm that he and his family received money, gifts and other benefits to play at a Nike school, specifically Duke. Ford’s lawyers also hinted that they may attempt to depose Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski over the alleged illegal benefits.

When Williamson’s legal team received a temporary stay, preventing him from being required to respond to the request, Ford’s lawyers filed another motion, accusing him of receiving cars and expensive housing at Duke, as well as demanding cash payments from Nike.

Florida’s third district court of appeals torpedoed Ford’s case, however, issuing an order that stated “the trial court’s proceedings are hereby stayed.” Essentially, Ford’s case can’t continue, including Williamson responding to the allegations of benefits at Duke, until the case in North Carolina is completed.

The Athletic legal writer Daniel Wallach explained, “The trial court judge had no discretion to deny the stay under longstanding FL precedent. Third DCA’s decision in a case involving Sergei Federov mandated a stay here. An abuse of discretion not to have entered it. Was a slam dunk winner for Zion. Always was.”

CBSSports.com basketball writer Matt Norlander said, “The idea that Zion Williamson — or anyone connected to Duke and Nike — will ever having to testify under oath over this dispute seems just about dead. Ford's countersuit just took a huge hit. An expected outcome, but noteworthy all the same.”