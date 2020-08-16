SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Duke's David Cutcliffe: I Believe We Can Play All 11 Games

ShawnKrest

Duke has an 11 game schedule for the upcoming ACC football season. Whether the Blue Devils, or anyone, reaches the end of that schedule is still anyone’s guess. Duke head coach David Cutcliffe is confident, but he knows the risks of trying to hold a season during a pandemic.

“I think it’s really difficult to say,” he said. “I’m very proud of our players. A very difficult circumstance across the country is going to be the fact that when students come back on campus, you’re not going to live as you once have. College students are college students. They’re very social, but its 2020.”

Cutcliffe knows that he, and his staff, can only control what goes on with their team, and all the other teams involved have to be just as vigilant of the risks.

“Contact tracing at a football game could be a nightmare,” he continued. “Everybody has to be obviously aware of that. So at this point, I think the focus is on mitigation and the bubble, so to speak. We don’t have near the same circumstances that an NBA team has, but I think our players are very aware of what their responsibilities are to each other, as is our staff. So in my heart of hearts, I believe we can play 11 games, and we’re going to get it done. I feel really good about that, but I can’t speak for everyone else, because I don’t see what their day to day operation is. But we’ve been testing twice a week.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gary Trent Jr. Advances to NBA Playoffs, Grayson Allen Eliminated

The NBA held its first play-in for the eighth seed in the West, and Gary Trent helped lead Portland past Grayson Allen's Memphis to secure a matchup against Quinn Cook and the Lakers

ShawnKrest

Derrick Tangelo, Deon Jackson on Duke's First Day in Pads

Duke went full speed in pads for the first time this season on Friday. Seniors Derrick Tangelo and Deon Jackson discuss the move to full pads and look back on the first week of training camp.

ShawnKrest

Duke Players Prepare For NBA Playoffs

The NBA regular season wrapped up on Friday, and 10 former Duke players will advance to the postseason. Here's a playoff preview as well as a look at Duke's NBA Playoffs scoring list

ShawnKrest

Duke Misses on 2021 Point Guard Kennedy Chandler

2021 point guard Kennedy Chandler has called Duke his "dream school," but he chose not to pursue his dream, instead choosing Tennessee and giving the Blue Devils a second big loss on the 2021 recruiting trail. Where does Coach K go next?

ShawnKrest

Duke coach David Cutcliffe on the Team's Offense

Duke coach David Cutcliffe is taking a bigger role with the Blue Devils offense, and he's happy with what he's seen so far. He thinks it will all start with the offensive line, and there are plenty of playmakers behind it.

ShawnKrest

Frank Jackson, Jabari Parker Star for Duke in NBA Regular Season Finales

Stars Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram all sat out regular season finales, opening up chances for Frank Jackson, Jabari Parker and Semi Ojeleye to show their stuff as Duke's NBA seasons reach the final game.

ShawnKrest

Duke Assistant Jon Scheyer to Coach U.S. Team at Maccabiah Games

Duke assistant coach Jon Scheyer will get head coaching experience when he leads Team USA at the 21st Maccabiah Games in 2022. Scheyer was chosen to lead the American team at the competition in Israel next July

ShawnKrest

We Will Have March Madness in 2021

With power conferences postponing football season, college basketball fans got a bit of good news, when NCAA officials promised that the tournament would be played in 2021, just maybe not in March

ShawnKrest

Duke Gets Commitment From Guard Justin Pickett

Duke added a 15th commitment to its class of 2021 when three-star left guard Justin Pickett announced he would be a Blue Devil. The Indiana big man is the third lineman in Duke's class.

ShawnKrest

Austin Rivers, Mason Plumlee in Action as NBA Regular Season Winds Down

Only two former Duke players were in action in a light Wednesday as the NBA regular season winds down. Austin Rivers and Mason Plumlee saw action in their second-to-last game before the postseason begins

ShawnKrest