Skip to main content
Duke football boasts best Week 8 defender in country

Duke football safety Brandon Johnson (Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports)

Duke football boasts best Week 8 defender in country

The Duke football squad is now only one victory away from bowl eligibility.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Nine tackles. Two for a loss. A pair of sacks. One forced fumble. And a fourth-quarter interception returned 28 yards for a touchdown. Duke football safety Brandon Johnson did it all in Saturday's 45-21 road win over Miami (3-4, 1-2 ACC), the Blue Devils' most lopsided victory in the two programs' 20-game all-time series.

And Johnson reeled in the Walter Camp Foundation's National Defensive Player of the Week honors for his impressive all-around efforts.

Johnson, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound sophomore, became the first Blue Devil to earn the award since safety Jeremy Cash in 2015.

"I hadn't seen the endzone in a minute, since high school, actually, when I played offense," Brandon Johnson said about his interception after the game. "It is one of the best feelings as a defensive back, so I am glad that I could just put some points up for my team and kind of seal the game."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Miami's eight turnovers marked the most by any squad in a Power 5 conference game since 2009.

The Duke football team (5-3, 2-2 ACC), under the direction of first-year head coach Mike Elko, now has a week off before playing at Boston College (2-5, 1-4 ACC) on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2). With a victory over the Eagles, the resilient Blue Devils would secure bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018.

Fred Goldsmith is the only coach in program history (1994-98) to lead Duke to a bowl game in his first year at the helm.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke football content.

Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

Duke great Zion Williamson suffers scary fall

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

Duke product AJ Griffin makes splash in NBA debut

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Jon Scheyer lands commitment from top sharpshooter

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

Will Duke newcomer Christian Reeves redshirt?

By Matt Giles
duke-basketball
Basketball

Status of injuries to Duke's two top-ranked freshmen

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Paolo Banchero watches twin Duke targets dominate

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

Luke Kennard hits big-time three against Lakers

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

Grayson Allen helps seal Bucks win in opener

By Matt Giles