Duke Football Falls Short for Prep Standout Dre Pollard
On Tuesday, head coach Manny Diaz and the Duke football program logged a massive victory with the commitment of Myers Park High School (N.C.) three-star wideout Brody Keefe. Also this week, though, the Blue Devils lost out on another one of their top targets.
Less than 10 hours after it was announced that the Blue Devils had fought off programs such as Georgia and Ohio State for Keefe, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported that Duke came up empty in its pursuit of Clark High School (Nevada) three-star athlete Dre Pollard.
Pollard, whose final four consisted of Arizona State, Duke, Stanford, and Washington, chose to stay out west and head up north to join the Washington Huskies.
The 6-foot, 175-pound rising senior ranks No. 751 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite and No. 5 in Nevada.
Despite losing out on Pollard, with the boost from Brody Keefe's commitment, the seven-deep 2026 Duke football recruiting haul, highlighted by Prosper High School (Texas) four-star offensive lineman Sean Stover, has climbed to No. 56 nationally, according to 247Sports.
