Duke Football Lands in Final Five for Five-Star Prep
Myers Park High School (N.C.) junior edge Rodney Dunham was in Durham for a Duke football unofficial visit in early February, coinciding with the Duke basketball home win over archrival UNC. Evidently, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound five-star enjoyed his stay.
Earlier this week, Dunham included the Blue Devils in his top five, along with Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia, and South Carolina. Plus, he's since locked in an official visit with Manny Diaz and his staff for June 6-8.
Dunham has also scheduled official visits to his other four finalists, as he'll head to Georgia on April 12, South Carolina on May 30, Notre Dame on June 14, and Tennessee on June 20.
A Duke football offer holder since last March and already a three-time visitor with the Blue Devils, Rodney Dunham currently checks in at No. 19 overall in the 2026 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He stacks up at No. 3 among edge rushers and No. 3 in North Carolina.
Meanwhile, with four three-star pledges in tow, the 2026 Duke haul ranks No. 41 in the country, per On3.
