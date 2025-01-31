Duke Football Prize Earns Consensus Four-Star Status
Former Grimsley High School (N.C.) defensive lineman Bryce Davis, now in Durham preparing for his first Duke football campaign, finished as a four-star across the board in major recruiting sites' updated rankings this week.
The 6-foot-2, 265-pound standout ranks as high as No. 63 overall in the 2025 cycle, according to 247Sports, and as low as No. 164 on On3.
In the composite 2025 On3 Industry Rankings, Davis checks in at No. 81 overall, No. 10 among defensive linemen, and No. 3 in North Carolina. He's the highest-ranked prep on tap to play for second-year Duke football head coach Manny Diaz and his staff.
"Advanced pass rusher with big-time production as a senior that should offer some alignment flexibility at the next level," 247Sports' Andrew Ivins recently noted about Davis, "as he could settle in as a large edge or kick inside and push pockets."
Duke's 27-deep 2025 collection currently stacks up at No. 34 in the country, per On3, and No. 6 in the ACC. On the 2024 recruiting trail, Diaz & Co. finished No. 58 overall and No. 14 in the conference.
