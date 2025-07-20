Duke Football Recruiters Win Battle for Alabama Tight End
As of Sunday afternoon, Cherokee County High School (Ala.) tight end Ben Moseley is on board with the Duke football program.
ALSO READ: In-State Prep Commits to Blue Devils Over UNC's Bill Belichick
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound rising senior, a three-star prospect in the eyes of most recruiting sites, announced his pledge to the Blue Devils via the following post on social media:
He chose Duke over roughly two dozen other Division I suitors, including a couple more from the ACC in Georgia Tech and Wake Forest. The Blue Devils officially entered the fray with an offer of their own to Ben Moseley in April and hosted the promising talent on an official visit in June, roughly a month before his commitment.
Moseley checks in at No. 1,560 overall, No. 81 among tight ends, and No. 65 in Alabama on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
With 18 verbal commits now in tow on the 2026 recruiting trail, Duke football head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have constructed a class that currently stacks up at No. 49 overall in the country, per 247Sports. The Blue Devil collection ranks No. 13 in the ACC.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football recruiting news.