Duke Football Recruiting Team Enjoys Encouraging Ranking in 2025 Cycle

The 35-deep cast of Duke football newcomers offers further evidence of Manny Diaz's success.

Matt Giles

Duke football head coach Manny Diaz
Duke football head coach Manny Diaz / HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Given the circumstances after two-year Duke football rebuilder Mike Elko bolted for Texas A&M last year, the new leader in Durham, Manny Diaz, performed admirably in constructing a roster. The Blue Devils managed to finish No. 58 overall in On3's recruiting rankings, which factor in transfer additions.

So, with an impressive 9-4 season under his belt at Duke and a full cycle to prepare his 2025 roster, it should come as no surprise that the 51-year-old Diaz and his staff continue to take things up another notch on the recruiting trail.

As things stand at this late stage in the 2025 cycle, Duke football checks in at No. 34 in the country and No. 6 among ACC programs with its 35 commits.

The collection, consisting of 28 prep prizes and seven inbound transfers, features a four-star quarterback from the portal in former Tulane star and projected Blue Devil starter Darian Mensah.

Plus, the group of incoming rookies includes three four-stars of its own in linebacker Bradley Gompers and defensive linemen Bryce Davis and Bariate Kara.

