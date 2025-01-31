Duke Football Signee Sampson Onuoha Enjoys Lofty Final Ranking
Belmont Hill School (Mass.) defensive end Sampson Onuoha signed his Duke football financial agreement in early December, roughly eight months after he committed to the Blue Devils.
Now, as of the final updates to the 2025 ratings and rankings across major recruiting sites ESPN, 247Sports, On3, and Rivals this week, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Onuoha is a consensus three-star prep.
He pops up at No. 653 overall, No. 61 among edge rushers, and No. 2 in Massachusetts, according to the 2025 On3 Industry Rankings. Among the Blue Devils' pickups in the cycle, Sampson Onuoha checks in at No. 6.
With 27 prizes in tow, including 14 early enrollees getting a head start in Durham, second-year Duke football head coach Manny Diaz and his surging recruiting team now boast the No. 34-ranked 2025 class in the country, per On3. It currently appears at No. 6 in the ACC.
On the 2024 trail, Diaz & Co. finished No. 58 overall and No. 14 in the conference.
