Where Incoming Duke Football WR Jaivon Solomon Now Ranks in 2025 Class
Jones County High School (Ga.) wide receiver and incoming Duke football talent Jaivon Solomon checks in as the fifth-highest ranked Blue Devil prize on the 2025 recruiting trail.
ALSO READ: Duke Season Stat Leaders Through Blistering 18-2 Start
Following the ranking and rating updates across all of the major recruiting sites this week, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Solomon is a four-star prospect in the eyes of On3 but still a three-star on 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals.
He appears No. 500 on the dot in the composite 2025 On3 Industry Rankings. Meanwhile, he sits at No. 78 among wide receivers in the cycle and No. 68 in the loaded state of Georgia.
Solomon committed to the Blue Devils back in June, a few days after checking out the campus on an official visit. And he put his pledge in ink during the early signing period in December.
As things stand, the 27-deep 2025 Duke football recruiting collection, Manny Diaz's second class at the helm in Durham, ranks No. 34 in the country, according to On3, and No. 6 in the ACC.
ALSO READ: Blue Devils Could See Maliq Brown Return for UNC Game
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football and basketball news.