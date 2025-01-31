Blue Devil Country

Where Incoming Duke Football WR Jaivon Solomon Now Ranks in 2025 Class

The Duke football signee finishes with one four-star rating.

Jones County High School (Ga.) wide receiver and incoming Duke football talent Jaivon Solomon checks in as the fifth-highest ranked Blue Devil prize on the 2025 recruiting trail.

Following the ranking and rating updates across all of the major recruiting sites this week, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Solomon is a four-star prospect in the eyes of On3 but still a three-star on 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals.

He appears No. 500 on the dot in the composite 2025 On3 Industry Rankings. Meanwhile, he sits at No. 78 among wide receivers in the cycle and No. 68 in the loaded state of Georgia.

Solomon committed to the Blue Devils back in June, a few days after checking out the campus on an official visit. And he put his pledge in ink during the early signing period in December.

As things stand, the 27-deep 2025 Duke football recruiting collection, Manny Diaz's second class at the helm in Durham, ranks No. 34 in the country, according to On3, and No. 6 in the ACC.

