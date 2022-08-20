At 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday, two former Duke basketball one-and-dones will be on the same court in Seattle as part of the TheCrawsOver Pro-Am League.

One is Orlando Magic rookie and Seattle native Paolo Banchero, who went No. 1 overall at the 2022 NBA Draft and is no stranger to TheCrawsOver, having played there this summer and as a five-star prep. The other is Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who went No. 3 at the 2017 NBA Draft and will be making his debut at the event.

And Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will be there after having not played in Seattle since 2006 when his Cleveland Cavaliers visited the Supersonics.

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren, Milwaukee Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp, Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, and NBA veteran Isaiah Thomas are also on the slate of participants.

Fans who subscribe to NBA League Pass can stream the action live on NBA.com.

As of this article's publishing, no one has announced which players will be teammates.

Will Banchero and Tatum join forces against LeBron James and Chet Holmgren? Or will Banchero and Tatum be on opposite teams, perhaps even guarding one another? Either of those scenarios could be highly entertaining, but folks may have to wait until tipoff to see how the rosters shake out.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content, including regular updates on the program's former players now in the NBA.