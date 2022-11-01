Duke basketball alum Luke Kennard owned the NBA's best shooting percentage from downtown (44.9) last season for the Los Angeles Clippers and finished runner-up in the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend.

But on Monday night, the 26-year-old lefty sharpshooter's stat line resembled a power forward's. Kennard finished with 10 boards, which tied a career-high and marked the game's second-highest total, in helping the Clippers (3-4) snap their four-game losing streak with a 95-93 win over the visiting Houston Rockets (1-7).

He added eight points and two assists across his season-high 34 minutes of action. And the victory coincided with his first start of the season.

Sure, a ho-hum 2-for-6 clip from deep dropped his 3-point percentage a smidge to 44.4 (12-for-27) on the season. However, as seen in the following tweet, courtesy of All Clippers' Joey Linn, Kennard was on fire before the game, unavoidably showing off by knocking down 16 consecutive attempts from three in one trip around the arc.

Kennard, now in his sixth year in the league and third with the Clippers after beginning his career with the Detroit Pistons, earned double-digit starts in the past four seasons. So far this go-round, he's played and seen double-digit minutes in every game, averaging 9.1 points and a career-high 3.7 rebounds but only 0.7 assists.

The Los Angeles Clippers face the Houston Rockets again at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, this time in Houston.

