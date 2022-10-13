On Tuesday, the NBA player transactions log — currently overflowing with reports of waived talents around the league — revealed that the Phoenix Suns cut former Duke basketball one-and-done Frank Jackson. He played in the Suns' first two preseason games but saw only 10 combined minutes and scored only two points.

In June, the Detroit Pistons declined the 2022-23 option on Jackson's contract, despite his average of 10.2 points per game across his two seasons in Motown.

The 24-year-old zippy point guard, who went No. 31 overall to the New Orleans Pelicans at the 2017 NBA Draft after averaging 10.9 points for the Blue Devils as a freshman, remained without an NBA home the entire summer before signing with the Suns three weeks ago.

Frank Jackson sat out his rookie year with the Pelicans due to a foot injury. Although he earned consistent minutes for New Orleans in 2018-19 and 2019-20, the franchise did not extend him a qualifying offer as a free agent in 2020.

Duke basketball peaked at 29 former players on NBA preseason rosters earlier this week when the Memphis Grizzlies signed Matthew Hurt.

That count is now down to 28, with the likelihood of a few more former Blue Devils getting waived before the 2022-23 regular season begins next week as franchises trim rosters to 15 players.

