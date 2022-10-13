Skip to main content
Duke basketball product gets dropped by another NBA team

Former Duke basketball guard Frank Jackson (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Former Duke basketball guard Frank Jackson is once again on the NBA market.
On Tuesday, the NBA player transactions log — currently overflowing with reports of waived talents around the league — revealed that the Phoenix Suns cut former Duke basketball one-and-done Frank Jackson. He played in the Suns' first two preseason games but saw only 10 combined minutes and scored only two points.

RELATED: Ranking all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history

In June, the Detroit Pistons declined the 2022-23 option on Jackson's contract, despite his average of 10.2 points per game across his two seasons in Motown.

The 24-year-old zippy point guard, who went No. 31 overall to the New Orleans Pelicans at the 2017 NBA Draft after averaging 10.9 points for the Blue Devils as a freshman, remained without an NBA home the entire summer before signing with the Suns three weeks ago.

Frank Jackson sat out his rookie year with the Pelicans due to a foot injury. Although he earned consistent minutes for New Orleans in 2018-19 and 2019-20, the franchise did not extend him a qualifying offer as a free agent in 2020.

Duke basketball peaked at 29 former players on NBA preseason rosters earlier this week when the Memphis Grizzlies signed Matthew Hurt

RELATED: List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA

That count is now down to 28, with the likelihood of a few more former Blue Devils getting waived before the 2022-23 regular season begins next week as franchises trim rosters to 15 players.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

