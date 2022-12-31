Skip to main content

Duke basketball talent ties season-high for Raptors

Former Duke basketball one-and-done Gary Trent Jr. is heating up.
Thus far, Gary Trent Jr. and the Toronto Raptors (16-20) haven't been as successful this season as their 2021-22 campaign, in which they finished No. 5 in the Eastern Conference standings with a 48-34 record. But the team and its Duke basketball product are showing signs of improvement.

On Friday night, Trent tied his season-high scoring total with a game-high 35 points to help lead the Raptors to a 113-104 home win over the Phoenix Suns (20-17).

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard, now in his fifth year as a pro after going No. 37 overall at the 2018 NBA Draft following a one-and-done Duke basketball campaign, added five rebounds, two assists, three steals, and one block. He shot 11-for-22 from the field, 4-for-11 from deep, and 9-for-9 from the foul line in his 39 minutes on the floor.

Although Trent's 17.4 points per game and 35.7 shooting percentage from 3-point land are down a smidge from last season (18.3 and 38.3, respectively), the 23-year-old has boosted those numbers of late, shooting 13-for-26 beyond the arc while averaging 20.8 points between his past four outings.

And Toronto, currently sitting No. 11 in the East, has won three of five after suffering a six-game losing streak.

Gary Trent Jr. and the Toronto Raptors look to keep their momentum intact when they play at the Indiana Pacers (19-17) at 7 p.m. ET Monday.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

