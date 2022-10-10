Skip to main content
Former Duke basketball star gets another chance in NBA

Duke basketball forward Matthew Hurt (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

There are now 29 former Duke basketball players on an NBA preseason roster.
Matthew Hurt has never played in an NBA game. And chances are the former two-year Duke basketball talent won't be on a roster when the 2022-23 regular season gets underway next week.

But Hurt, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound stretch-four who went undrafted in 2021 despite earning All-ACC First Team honors in his final year with the Blue Devils, has signed a contract with Memphis Grizzlies, the franchise reported in a press release on Monday.

The Grizzlies also signed Sean McDermott after waiving Jacob Gilyard and Justin Bean. According to Hoops Rumors' Luke Adams, the additions of Hurt and McDermott are likely via Exhibit 10 deals, meaning they are probably there merely to fill out the 20-man preseason roster for Memphis' two remaining preseason games.

That said, the move might translate into Matthew Hurt getting another chance to shine in the G League and possibly snag a spot on the Grizzlies' roster later in the season.

RELATED: List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA

Memphis' next preseason outing is on the road against the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Last season, Hurt was in line for a potential 10-way contract with the Grizzlies after averaging 12.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks across eight games for their G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle. However, his campaign ended in December with a torn meniscus in his knee, which he underwent surgery to repair in January.

As a Duke basketball sophomore, Matthew Hurt averaged 18.3 points per game while shooting 44.4 percent from downtown.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

