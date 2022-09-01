Fountain Valley High School (Calif.) small forward Carter Bryant is now hearing from the Duke basketball recruiters, he told Travis Branham of 247Sports this week.

Bryant, who ranks No. 26 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and boasts roughly 20 offers, also named Arkansas, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Virginia, and Wake Forest as schools showing interest in him as of late.

In June, the 6-foot-7, 215-pound physical five-star mentioned that he wants to visit Duke, Florida, Kentucky, Louisville, Missouri, and Oregon, per On3's Zack Geoghegan. It's worth noting that former Duke national champ and assistant Nolan Smith, now on the Louisville staff, seems to have built a strong bond with Bryant.

Meanwhile, Bryant's highlights (No. 4 in white below) reveal a long-limbed, versatile, smoothly athletic talent seemingly well worthy of a Blue Devil offer. But there's been no report of head coach Jon Scheyer entering the mix for him in an official capacity.

And Scheyer may not, at least for a while, seeing that Duke's 2024 offer sheet already includes three heralded prospects at Bryant's position: five-star Naas Cunningham, five-star Bryson Tucker, and four-star Darren Harris.

That said, Carter Bryant doesn't appear to be rushing his recruitment. He hasn't named finalists or provided a decision timeline, and neither the 247Sports Crystal Ball nor Rivals FutureCast contains a prediction for him.

So his name is one to remember if the Blue Devils expand their wing-seeking efforts in the 2024 cycle.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.