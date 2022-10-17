Duke basketball recruiting target Darren Harris will announce his college decision at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, per a tweet from 247Sports' Travis Branham on Monday morning.

Harris is a four-star small forward who ranks No. 48 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and stars for Paul VI Catholic (Va.), the same high school that recently produced two top-notch Blue Devils in Jeremy Roach and Trevor Keels.

Last week, Harris took his only official visit to date. And it was to Duke. That trip to Durham came a week after the 6-foot-6, 195-pound noted sharpshooter announced his four finalists: Duke, Maryland, Miami, and Ohio State.

On Monday, the first two 247Sports Crystal Ball picks popped up in the Darren Harris sweepstakes. Both come with a "high" confidence level and peg the Blue Devils as the frontrunners. Meanwhile, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gives first-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff a 95.6 percent chance to prevail.

Assuming no announcement out of the blue from another of the Blue Devils' targets beforehand this week, Harris' commitment on Saturday would mark Duke's first from a 2024 talent.

Six other high school juniors hold Duke basketball recruiting offers. They are five-star combo guard Dylan Harper, five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, five-star small forward Carter Bryant, and four-star center James Brown.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.