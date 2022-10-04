Paul VI High School (Va.) small forward Darren Harris has not specified a timeline for picking a winner in his recruitment. But as of Tuesday, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound four-star is down to a final four. The Duke basketball program is on that list alongside Maryland, Miami, and Ohio State.

Harris, who ranks No. 48 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and is considered one of the top shooters in his class, attends the same high school that produced the 2022-23 Blue Devils' projected starting point guard, junior Jeremy Roach, and one of last season's one-and-dones in Durham, shooting guard Trevor Keels.

Perhaps that helps the chances of first-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew. It should also help that Harris has taken two unofficial visits to Duke and will be on campus for an official visit the weekend after next.

"Duke is obviously a historic program and has a great culture," Darren Harris told On3's Joe Tipton when revealing his finalists. "Coach Scheyer has been recruiting me since after my freshman year. They've been in our gym for workouts just as much as anybody, which means a lot."

Six more 2024 prospects hold Duke basketball offers. They are five-star combo guard Dylan Harper, five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, five-star small forward Carter Bryant, and four-star center James Brown.

None have committed to Duke — yet.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.