St. Thomas More School (Conn.) small forward Tyler Betsey now boasts a Duke basketball recruiting offer, according to a tweet on Thursday night from Pro Insight's Andrew Slater.

Earlier in the day, as noted here at Blue Devil Country, members of the Duke staff took their second trip to Betsey's school within the past few months. This time, the visit must have led to the Blue Devils officially entering the fray for the 6-foot-8, 185-pound four-star's services.

Betsey is a lengthy, gifted sharpshooter who sits at No. 82 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite. He emerged on the national scene by knocking down 45.3 percent of his 3-point attempts at Peach Jam in July and shooting better than 40 percent from deep across the entire EYBL season.

Per Rivals, Tyler Betsey already holds more than two dozen offers, with more than half of his suitors in high-major conferences.

Perhaps perimeter shooting is the primary focus of first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his gang on the 2024 recruiting trail. After all, their lone commit in the cycle thus far, four-star small forward Darren Harris, is arguably the smoothest weapon beyond the arc in the class.

The offer to Betsey makes eight current high school juniors who have landed on the Blue Devils' offer sheet.

In addition to Harris and Betsey, the other six are five-star combo guard Dylan Harper, five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forward Carter Bryant, five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, and four-star center James Brown.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.