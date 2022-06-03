NBA Global Academy (Australia) point guard Tyrese Proctor is moving from the 2023 to 2022 Duke basketball class and will enroll in Durham this summer.

He tweeted the news on Thursday night, roughly 24 hours after the Blue Devils learned that they are 100 percent losing Trevor Keels to the NBA Draft.

Proctor is a 6-foot-4, 170-pound five-star playmaker who ranks No. 17 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and committed to Duke back in early April, a week after his 18th birthday. His early addition should eliminate the program's need to find a Keels replacement via the transfer portal.

Expect Proctor, a potential one-and-done player, to immediately vie for a starting nod alongside junior point guard Jeremy Roach.

Changes to Duke basketball recruiting rankings to come

Although Tyrese Proctor's move will ding the No. 1 ranking of Duke's 2023 haul — now only four deep — it all but ensures that the top-dog 2022 collection should go down as one of the most deeply talented bunches in college basketball history.

Six other 2022 recruits are on tap to arrive for summer school later this month. They are four-star shooting guard Jaden Schutt, five-star small forward Dariq Whitehead, five-star small forward Mark Mitchell, five-star power forward Kyle Filipowski, three-star center Christian Reeves, and five-star center Dereck Lively.

With Proctor now on board, first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer will welcome a class featuring a record five five-star prospects.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.