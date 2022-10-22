Paul VI Catholic (Va.) small forward Darren Harris announced his commitment to the Duke basketball program on Saturday afternoon, becoming the first 2024 prize for the Blue Devils.

The 6-foot-6, 195-pound junior, a four-star who ranks No. 48 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, chose Duke over his other three finalists: Maryland, Miami, and Ohio State.

His decision was no surprise, given that first-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer and his gang were the only ones who hosted him for an official visit. Plus, Harris attends the same high school that recently produced two Duke basketball guards: Jeremy Roach and Trevor Keels.

And he revealed his announcement date just days after wrapping up his trip to Durham, suggesting that sealed the deal for the Blue Devils.

All five 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for Harris pointed to him becoming a Duke basketball player.

Harris is arguably the supreme sharpshooter in his class. He has noted on several occasions that he at least partly models his deep 3-point repertoire, featuring a quick-release trigger, after renowned Golden State Warriors shooting guard and four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson.

Meanwhile, Duke still has offers on the table to six more 2024 prospects: five-star combo guard Dylan Harper, five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, five-star small forward Carter Bryant, five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, and four-star center James Brown.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.