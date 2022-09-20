Skip to main content
Duke basketball recruiting: Blue Devils eye smooth 2024 sharpshooter

Duke basketball is visiting a potential long-term 3-point weapon this week.
St. Thomas More School (Conn.) small forward Tyler Betsey ranks only No. 96 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite. That's significantly lower than any of the seven prospects in his class holding Duke basketball offers. But he is drawing attention from the staff in Durham just the same.

According to a tweet from Pro Insight's Andrew Slater, Duke plans to visit Betsey at his school on Wednesday. Plus, 247Sports' Travis Branham listed the Blue Devils this week among the handful of programs staying in contact with the 6-foot-8, 185-pound four-star as his stock rises.

As for what is likely catching the eyes of first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his gang, it's simple: outside shooting.

Per On3's Jamie Shaw, Tyler Betsey (No. 4 in blue below) shot 40.7 percent from downtown for the NY Rens 16U team across 21 appearances on the Nike EYBL circuit this year, including 45.3 percent at Peach Jam.

And Betsey has said in multiple interviews that he takes pride in his abilities and effort on the defensive end.

On that note, he recently told Shaw that a college's proximity to his home isn't nearly as important to him as a program's playing style:

"Location won't really be a factor for me in my decision. I do want to play fast, get up and down, and shoot the ball. I also want to play man defense."

Those preferences, it seems, should align with Jon Scheyer's way of doing things.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.

