Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July.

And the Blue Devils were among Brown's top 10, which he named in late September, along with UNC, Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, and Wisconsin.

James Brown is a physical four-star big man who is agile for his size. The Chicago native ranks No. 1 in his state and at No. 27 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite. His pledge was UNC's third among current juniors, strengthening the program's standing atop the 2024 class ranking.

The other two early Tar Heel prizes are five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and four-star small forward Drake Powell.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils have one commit in Paul VI Catholic (Va.) four-star small forward Darren Harris, placing them at No. 6 in the 2024 recruiting arena.

RELATED: Sharpshooting Duke commit captures a 3-point crown

With Brown off the board, the Duke basketball offer sheet contains six undecided recruits: five-star combo guard Dylan Harper, five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, five-star small forward Carter Bryant, and four-star small forward Tyler Betsey.

RELATED: Blue Devils go all hands on deck for a 2024 five-star

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting targets.