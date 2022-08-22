A rankings update at 247Sports on Monday shows three top-10 recruits in the 2023 class are committed to playing for Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer next year.

Roselle Catholic Academy (N.J.) small forward Mackenzie Mgbako, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound versatile prospect who remains the most recent Duke pledge from any class since announcing his decision in early April, appears first among future Blue Devils at No. 5 overall.

RELATED: Another No. 1 recruit for Blue Devils, per coaches

Next is Montverde Academy (Fla.) power forward Sean Stewart, who committed to Duke in December, at No. 8 among his peers. Stewart's listed height and weight are the same as Mgbako's, but Stewart's game centers more on his ability to control the glass and find scoring opportunities down low with his soft touch around the rim.

One spot below Stewart at No. 9 is Notre Dame High School (Calif.) point guard Caleb Foster, a speedy playmaker who became Scheyer's first 2023 prize with his commitment almost a year ago.

No other school boasts more than one pledge inside 247Sports' updated top 10 — for now, anyway.

The only prep in the Blue Devils' four-deep haul not among the top 10 is Centennial High School (Calif.) shooting guard Jared McCain, who sits at No. 26 overall.

And, of course, Duke maintains its position atop the 247Sports 2023 Team Rankings, precisely where Scheyer and his gang finished in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.