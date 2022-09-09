Skip to main content
Entire Duke basketball staff visits five-star prep in California

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Things might be progressing quickly between the Duke basketball recruiters and one heralded 2024 recruit.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Last week, Fountain Valley (Calif.) small forward Carter Bryant reported interest from the Duke basketball coaches.

Then on Friday, according to a tweet from Travis Branham of 247Sports, the entire Blue Devil staff traveled to California to pay a visit to the 6-foot-7, 215-pound five-star on the first day of the fall recruiting period.

No, Bryant has not yet revealed a Duke offer. Even so, the relationship between him and the recruiters in Durham seems to be growing.

Carter Bryant (No. 4 in white in the highlight video below) is a physical yet smooth playmaker. He ranks No. 26 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has already racked up roughly two dozen offers.

Thus far, first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew have extended offers to six 2024 prospects.

Four are five-star talents: combo guard Dylan Harper, shooting guard Tre Johnson, small forward Naas Cunningham, and small forward Bryson Tucker. The other two are top-tier four-stars: small forward Darren Harris and center James Brown.

It's worth noting that the Blue Devils have yet to reel in a commitment from any current high school juniors.

RELATED: UNC takes early lead over Duke on 2024 recruiting trail

That said, it's still way too early in the cycle for any genuine concern, particularly in light of Duke's commitment this week from five-star 2023 power forward TJ Power, who bolstered the program's standing atop the 247Sports Team Rankings.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.

